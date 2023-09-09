 Akshay Kumar unveils 'Welcome To The Jungle' first poster on his birthday : The Tribune India

  Akshay Kumar unveils 'Welcome To The Jungle' first poster on his birthday

Akshay Kumar unveils 'Welcome To The Jungle' first poster on his birthday

The poster features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suneil Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever

Akshay Kumar unveils 'Welcome To The Jungle' first poster on his birthday

A poster of 'Welcome To The Jungle'. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, September 9

Actor Akshay Kumar on the occasion of his 56th birthday gave a special treat to his fans as he unveiled the first poster of his upcoming comedy film 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay dropped the poster which he captioned, "Thank you for all the love & wishes. Now, if you liked the Apple Kela, sorry A cappella here's another welcome gift for you...Welcome...Welcome...Welcome #WecomeToTheJungle #Welcome3 In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3."

The poster features the complete cast of the film including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suneil Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever among others.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The star cast of the film also includes Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma.  Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is currently in pre-production and is slated for a grand theatrical release on '20th December 2024'.

The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise 'Welcome' which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

The second instalment was titled 'Welcome Back' which was released in the year 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part.

Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Soon after Akshay dropped the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Biggest Comeback Loading in 2024," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Ultimate starcast." "after long time all comedy legends in one movie," a fan wrote.

Although several fans missed the iconic duo Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty (Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar's character from the first two instalments).

"Every welcome is incomplete without uday-majnu," a fan wrote.

"No " Welcome ", without " Uday Bhai & Majnu," another fan wrote.

Earlier today, team 'Welcome To The Jungle' shared a special announcement video of the film on social media.

Akshay took to his Instagram and shared the video which he captioned, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungleIn cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3." 

In the video, the entire star cast of the film could be seen donning army outfits.

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently flying high on the success of his recently released drama film 'OMG 2' which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

He will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Mission Raniganj: The Grand Bharat Rescue' alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film 'Housefull 5' in his kitty.

#Akshay Kumar #Bollywood #Disha Patani #Instagram #Jacqueline Fernandez #Lara Dutta #Mumbai #Raveena Tandon #Sanjay Dutt

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

