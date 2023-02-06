Akshay Kumar walks over India's map, Twitter slams actor: 'Bhai thodi to respect kar liya karo Hamare Bharat ki'

Mumbai, February 6
Ahead of his North America tour, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is facing the heat over a promotional video in which he is shown walking over the map of India.
The actor had uploaded the now-controversial video on his social media handles on Sunday. Akshay's post, however, did not cut ice with Netizens who promptly labelled it as disrespect to the India map.
The Entertainers are all set to bring 100% shuddh desi entertainment to North America. Fasten your seat belts, we’re coming in March! 💥 @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/aoJaCECJce— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 5, 2023
The video also features actresses Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and Sonam Bajwa. Fortunately for them, they were not walking on the India map and so they escaped Akshay's fate.
Shame on you Canadian 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/hsNjUl3eYr— Khush 🇮🇳 (@Khushbagdi) February 5, 2023
Canadian citizen insulting my India.— sumit (@sumitbansalsgnr) February 5, 2023
Is there any outrage from the right wing who were crying over besharam rang. pic.twitter.com/C0hhH12Q8Z
Abe Do gle, Bharat Mataa pe Laat Kaise Rkhaaaa,#ShameOnCanadian pic.twitter.com/D6JlLwdol6— Tea Lover☕️ (@myself_sardar) February 5, 2023
Sir Ye Kitana sahi hai ??? pic.twitter.com/dBi0obVi8X— CA Sagar (@sshelvane) February 5, 2023
Sir Ye Kitana sahi hai ??? pic.twitter.com/dBi0obVi8X— CA Sagar (@sshelvane) February 5, 2023
The video was made to promote the North America Tour of the stars in March this year. Sharing the video, Akshay had tweeted, "The entertainers are all set to bring 100 per cent shuddh desi entertainment to North America. Fasten your seat belts, we're coming in March!" The backlash to the video was quite savage as some Netizens raised questions about Akshay's loyalties by pointing to his Canadian citizenship.
The actor has earlier stated that he has decided to relinquish his Canadian citizenship and applied for an Indian passport.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Powerful earthquake kills more than 2,300 people in Turkey, Syria
Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and ...
Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday
Chances of Parliament taking up a discussion on Motion of Th...
Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now
Frank Hoogerbeets describes himself one having ‘utmost respe...
Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against appointment of lawyer LCV Gowri as Madras High Court judge
Some purported statements of the lawyer, allegedly against M...
PM Modi unveils India’s biggest helicopter manufacturing facility in Karnataka
It will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helic...