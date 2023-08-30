Akshay Kumar wishes sister Alka Bhatia on Raksha Bandhan, calls her 'pillar of strength'

ANI

Mumbai, August 30

Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday extended heartfelt wishes to his sister Alka Bhatia on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a throwback picture with his sister which he captioned, “Jo tu mere naal hai te zindagi wich sab changa. My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy #RakshaBandhan.”

Soon after he shared the post, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Always Love You My Khiladi King,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Wishing you a very happy rakshabandhan alka dii nd akkii sir.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay’s latest release ‘OMG 2’, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles has minted Rs 126. 42 crores at the Indian box office.

'OMG 2' marked Akshay's 10th Independence Day release and seems to have turned the tide in his career after a string of flops.

Apart from this, he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', action thriller 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull' in the pipeline.

#Akshay Kumar #Instagram #Mumbai