Akshay Kumar, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s new track ‘Kudi Chamkeeli’ from film ‘Selfiee’ to be out soon

Mumbai, February 17

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to unveil the third song of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Selfiee'.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a poster of the new song from 'Selfiee' titled 'Kudi Chamkeeli' and captioned it, "Tapping our feet to @yoyohoneysingh's beats...aap bhi join karna! #KudiChamkeeli teaser out tomorrow. #Selfiee in cinemas on 24th Feb."

Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the makers will be unveiling the teaser of the song on February 18.

Soon after Akshay shared the first poster of the song, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Akshay Kumar toh Bhai hai aapna bol toh sahi photo karadu...Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with Khiladi," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Akki X Yo Yoi Nothing can stop this song from being a blockbuster." "Kya baat hai handsome Superb Love you Khiladi," a fan wrote.

Previously Akshay and Honey collaborated for hit party anthem tracks like 'Party All Night', 'Boss-Title Track', 'Alcoholic', and 'Lonely'.

Makers of 'Selfiee' recently released two songs of the film 'Main Khiladi' and 'Kudiye Ni Teri' which received good responses from the fans.

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

