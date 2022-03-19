Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Paandey' mints Rs 13 crore on day one

Mumbai, March 19
Superstar Akshay Kumar's action comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey' collected Rs 13.25 crore on its opening day, the makers claimed on Saturday.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Bachchhan Paandey' released on Friday and features Kumar as a gangster.
The official Twitter account of Nadiadwala Grandson shared a poster, which mentioned the film's box office score of the first day.
"Box office pe bhaukaal. Rs 13.25 crore, day one collection," the poster read.
Here's the tweet:
Action,Drama & Comedy— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) March 19, 2022
Grab 🍿& watch #BachchhanPaandey with your friends,family &kids this long weekend
Book your tickets NOW💥
@BookMyShowIN https://t.co/bv8wylof1Q@Paytmhttps://t.co/0UsGqw3CKB
Holi pe Goli 🔥🔥#SajidNadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey directed by @farhad_samji pic.twitter.com/U7NLT1BIvi
Directed by Farhad Samji of 'Housefull 4' fame, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.
According to trade observers, the film managed to clock in the number despite the stiff competition it is facing at the box office from Vivek Agnihotri-directed 'The Kashmir Files'.
The movie, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, released theatrically on March 11 and has reportedly collected approximately Rs 116 crore at the box office.
'The Kashmir Files', featuring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has also been declared tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura and Goa.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Cabinet swearing-in LIVE Updates: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers
5 of the designate ministers are from Malwa, 4 from Majha an...
Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers
Take oath on Saturday morning
Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting
Decided to present a Vote on Account for three months in the...
Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder
Three NRI from Canada identified as main conspirators also b...
Biden warns Xi of 'implications and consequences' if China provides material support to Russia
The 110-minute video call on Friday was the first conversati...