Akshay Kumar’s 'Cuttputlli' is a quest to find serial killer, watch its trailer

Chandigarh, August 2

The makers of suspense thriller Cuttputlli launched its trailer on Saturday. Starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar starting September 2.

In the movie, Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body.

Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them.

Watch the trailer:

During his investigations, the murderer’s presence rings closer to home as his life, family, and love face the killer's ire in a twisted turn of fate.

Akshay Kumar is joined by Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in this race against time whodunnit thriller.

Akshay Kumar in a statement said, “Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature’s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It’s filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi, who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that’s what makes it unique!! Director Ranjit has done a brilliant job of narrating this thriller in a unique style.”

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli was shot during the second lockdown.

