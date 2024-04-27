Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ to release in September

Mumbai, April 27
Superstar Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Khel Khel Mein’ will be released in theatres across the country on September 6, the makers announced on Saturday.
Featuring an ensemble cast that also includes Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal, the comedy-drama is written and directed by Mudassar Aziz of ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ fame.
View this post on Instagram
Production house T-Series shared the release date of the film on its official social media handles.
‘Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for September 06, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres,’ the post read.
‘Khel Khel Mein’ offers a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary, the makers said in a statement.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees
Police say when the vehicle jumped all four lanes of traffic...
Massive forest fires rage in Uttarakhand's Nainital; IAF called in
As many as 31 fresh incidents of forest fires are reported f...
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur
Militants attacked India Reserve Battalion camp at Naransein...
Mamata Banerjee slips and falls while boarding helicopter in Paschim Bardhaman’s Durgapur
West Bengal CM was on way to Kulti for an election rally whe...
‘Classic case of ruling party misusing ED to crush biggest political opponent’, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court
In an affidavit filed in the top court ahead of Monday heari...