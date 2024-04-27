Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ to release in September

PTI

Mumbai, April 27

Superstar Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Khel Khel Mein’ will be released in theatres across the country on September 6, the makers announced on Saturday.

Featuring an ensemble cast that also includes Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal, the comedy-drama is written and directed by Mudassar Aziz of ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ fame.

Production house T-Series shared the release date of the film on its official social media handles.

‘Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for September 06, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres,’ the post read.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ offers a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary, the makers said in a statement.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.

