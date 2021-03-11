Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 22

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has yet again faced backlash after an old cigarette advertisement featuring him has resurfaced on social media.

This come after the actor stepped back from a pan masala brand's advertisement following criticism.

In a statement posted on social media, Akshay said that he "has not and will not" endorse tobacco. "'While I have not endorsed tobacco'!! Cigarettes are made of gulkand kya?" a Twitter user wrote. Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in an advertisement of a tobacco brand along with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, had on Thursday issued an apology for featuring in the commercial after it received flak from the netizens.

"While I have not endorsed tobacco"!! Cigarettes are made of gulkand kya? Liar.



And then there's Bagpiper. And sugary colas. Pity a country where a person like you is a role model of success. pic.twitter.com/LZoOwmKaV7 — Ujval Nanavati (@cynical_ujval) April 21, 2022

The actor took to his social media to tender an apology through a long note. He wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me." Although the advertisement was for an 'elaichi' (cardamom) product, given the laws surrounding surrogacy marketing in India, it triggered a slew of memes and reels as people on the Internet dug up an old video of the 'Bachchhan Paandey' star where he can be seen promising that he would never work in a tobacco product advertisement.

Since it is an honest clarification, I'd wish there was honesty in the statement Akki sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/40g6GwcoWl — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) April 20, 2022

In fact, Goa BJP's medical cell convenor Shekhar Salkar also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strip Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan of their Padma Awards for featuring in such ads. However, it is to be noted that the Government of India earned Rs 4,962 crore in taxes for the financial year 2020-2021 from tobacco companies.

Continuing his note further, Akshay wrote that he still stands by what he said in that particular video that surfaced on the Internet, "While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause." "The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes(sic)", he concluded.