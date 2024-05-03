Akshay Oberoi comes aboard Varun Dhawan-Jahnvi Kapoor’s ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’

Mumbai, May 3
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ has added ‘Fighter’ actor Akshay Oberoi to the cast.
Also starring Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, the romantic-comedy is written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ fame.
Oberoi, who currently features in season two of the acclaimed series ‘The Broken News’, said ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ presents a fantastic opportunity for him as an actor.
“Working with such talented co-stars like Varun, Janhvi and Sanya is incredibly exciting. I’m eager for audiences to enjoy the blend of humour and romance we’re bringing to the screen. This film is set to be a memorable one,” the actor said in a statement.
Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ will be released in theatres on April 25, 2025.
The movie will reunite Dhawan and Kapoor, who most recently worked together for Nitesh Tiwari’s relationship drama ‘Bawaal’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public
A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta ...
Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada
Two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woma...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...
Excise ‘scam’: Delhi High Court issues notices to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia’s pleas for bail
The court posts the matter for May 8
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...