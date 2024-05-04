Akshay Oberoi joins Varun-Jahnvi’s ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’

PTI

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari have added Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi to the cast. Also starring Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, the romantic comedy has been written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame.

Oberoi, who currently features in Season 2 of the acclaimed series The Broken News, said, “The film presents a fantastic opportunity for me as an actor.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Badrinath #Hindus #Janhvi Kapoor #Varun Dhawan