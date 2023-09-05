Akshay Oberoi set to star in the film Tu Chahiye

Actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to grace the big screen once again, this time in a captivating romantic drama titled Tu Chahiye. Paired opposite television sensation Ashnoor Kaur, the film promises a heartwarming love story.

From his riveting portrayal in a courtroom drama, Illegal, to his upcoming role as an Air Force pilot in the eagerly awaited film Fighter, Akshay consistently delivers performances that impress.

Akshay said, “I’m excited to do an all out romantic love story. It’s refreshing to see a love story being made during a time when so few are being made. It’s also been a while since I’ve made one myself. I am really enjoying the character written for me. It’s deeply layered, challenging and has a variety of shades with a very unique character arch. He is not your quintessential romantic hero and that’s what makes it challenging, yet exciting.”