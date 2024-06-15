Akshay’s new look

The makers Sarfira starring Akshay Kumar on Friday shared a first-look poster of the film. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the character’s poster. He wrote, “The story of a man who dared to dream big! And for me this is a story, a character, a film, an opportunity of a lifetime! #Sarfira trailer out on 18th June.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G7 Summit commits to promoting India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Among the other priorities of the summit’s agenda, the commu...
PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership
Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS