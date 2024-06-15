Akshay’s new look

The makers Sarfira starring Akshay Kumar on Friday shared a first-look poster of the film. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the character’s poster. He wrote, “The story of a man who dared to dream big! And for me this is a story, a character, a film, an opportunity of a lifetime! #Sarfira trailer out on 18th June.”

