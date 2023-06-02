 Al Pacino doubted girlfriend Noor Alfallah's pregnancy, asked her for paternity test : The Tribune India

Al Pacino doubted girlfriend Noor Alfallah's pregnancy, asked her for paternity test

Noor went through with the test, and it's proved that the Hollywood star is indeed the father of her child

Al Pacino doubted girlfriend Noor Alfallah's pregnancy, asked her for paternity test

Photo: Instagram/Noor



IANS

Los Angeles, June 2

Hollywood star Al Pacino reportedly demanded a paternity test from his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah as he doubted her pregnancy.

According to TMZ, the 83-year-old didn't believe he could get Noor pregnant because of "a medical issue that typically causes infertility".

Noor went through with the test, and it's proved that the Hollywood star is indeed the father of her child, reports aceshowbiz.com.

News about Noor's pregnancy emerged in late May.

She is reportedly eight months along and Al's representative revealed that the twosome will be welcoming their first child together in a month.

The 'House of Gucci' star, however, was actually not planning to have baby No. 4. It is also noted that it may be too soon for them as they have only been dating for a year.

Al and Noor were first rumoured to be dating in April 2022 when they were snapped grabbing dinner together. According to Page Six, they had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic. "Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic," a source told the outlet.

The insider further said that Al and Noor aren't bothered by their age difference of decades. "She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well," the source said.

"The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money." Additionally, dating an older man isn't something new for Noor. "She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen," the source shared.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia, once at loggerheads, share warm hug at all party meeting in Jalandhar

2
Punjab

Arrested AAP leader appointed Anandpur Sahib market committee chairman

3
Haryana

Affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University possible: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

4
Haryana

10 sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang arrested in Gurugram

5
Punjab

Aggrieved by termination of services without inquiry, dismissed Punjab cop Raj Jit Singh moves HC

6
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela moves into 190 Cr bungalow next to Yash Chopra’s house

7
Nation

NCERT drops chapters on Periodic Table, Challenges to Democracy, others from class 10 textbooks

8
Chandigarh

Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS

9
Nation

Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely

10
Nation

Khaps extend full support to wrestlers in Muzaffarnagar 'mahapanchayat', mull approaching President if needed

Don't Miss

View All
Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Top News

Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse

Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition ...

Punjab: Three IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

The postings and transfers of the officers have been made on...

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses IAS officer Vijay Singh Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer's anticipatory bail plea

Petitioner claims to have been falsely implicated in the cas...

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh murder convict Gurmeet Singh

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

High court in January had ordered release of all those convi...

Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

Earlier, the FIR registered by police in connection with the...


Cities

View All

SKM protests outside DC office, seeks WFI chief’s arrest

SKM protests outside Amritsar DC office, seeks WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Security beefed up across Punjab

Ghallughara Week: Police conduct flag march in Amritsar

MC severs water, sewer connections of 9 defaulters

200 tricycles meant for disabled gathering dust in the open area

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

New waste plant final call on June 6: Panel to hear out councillors today

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

EV Policy to be reviewed, says Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Traffic violators in Chandigarh to get SMS, not postal e-challans

Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail

If excise policy was so good, why was it withdrawn, Delhi HC asks Sisodia

Delhi records coldest May in 36 years: IMD

Pragati Maidan slum cluster demolished

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Franco Mulakkal quits as Jalandhar bishop for 'good of church'

SKM demands action against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, holds protest

On the run for 4 years, PO lands in police net

Lawyer killed as car falls into Shah Canal

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Deadlock between JAC, state govt continues; candidates feel the heat

Software ‘snag’ brings online NOC allotment process to a halt, again

Gang of robbers busted, 2 held

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose, 5 booked

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in ~250-cr land grab case

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in Rs 250-cr land grab case

Patiala lad Afrid Afroz tops NDA, conferred with President’s medal

Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Administration frees 8-acre panchayat land

Two of gangsters' aides held