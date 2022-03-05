Alankrita Anup Sahai conducts a humanitarian drive

Alankrita Anup Sahai recently organised a humanitarian drive to help the underprivileged along with Ajit Brar under the banner of Joti foundation.

Following in the footsteps of her late father, she has vowed to continue the good work and keep making her father and mother proud.

Talking about the drive, Alankrita says, “As a child I always saw my father and mother going the extra mile in helping those in need and it was my deepest desire to carry it ahead. I am glad that life has given me this opportunity. It will be my honour if I manage to accomplish even a percentage of what he has done for the people.”

The model-turned-actress adds, “If my father would have been around, I am sure he would be proud to see me taking his and mom’s legacy forward. Hailing from a family that has always provided me with whatever is needed in life, this drive has made me realise how small gestures can go a long way. I’m happy to have been associated with Ajit Brar, who is also honouring his father in this and I plan and wish to do this a lot more in the future.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has been making quite a buzz with her music video Allah Ve with Jassi Gill.