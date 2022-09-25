 Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome their seventh child, watch this adorable video of newborn : The Tribune India

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome their seventh child, watch this adorable video of newborn

The couple has named their baby daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin. Instagram/alecbaldwininsta

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin. Instagram/alecbaldwininsta

Los Angeles, September 25

As he battles on the legal front with regard to the 'Rust' fatal shooting incident last year, Hollywood star Alec Baldwin welcomed a baby daughter with his wife Hilaria. This is their seventh child together, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 64-year-old actor has been married to 38-year-old yoga enthusiast Hilaria since 2012 and together they already have an eight-year-old daughter named Carmen, seven-year-old son Rafael, five-year-old son Leonardo, four-year-old son Romeo, one-year-old son Eduardo and a one-year-old daughter named Lucia, who was born via surrogate.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Hilaria shared a video of her baby daughter in hospital. She wrote a caption alongside the video which stated: "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true. Both she and I are happy and healthy." "Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you," the post further read.

The video showed Hilaria holding the newborn - while other clips and photos showed various other members of the young family hugging and holding Ilaria. Check it out:

According to Mirror.co.uk, Baldwin also has a 26-year-old daughter named Ireland who is from his past marriage to Kim Basinger — which lasted from 1993 until 2002. Now Alec and Hilaria have another mouth to feed with the arrival of their newest daughter — who they have named Ilaria Catalina Irena.

IANS

#alec baldwin #Hilaria Baldwin

