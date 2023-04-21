 Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges in 'Rust' shooting to be dropped : The Tribune India

Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges in 'Rust' shooting to be dropped

Baldwin was charged in January with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental shooting on the set of 'Rust'

Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges in 'Rust' shooting to be dropped

Alec Baldwin. File photo



New Mexico, April 20

New Mexico prosecutors on Thursday said they would drop involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie ‘Rust’ in 2021.

The decision came after new evidence surfaced on the gun Baldwin was using that fired the live round that killed Hutchins, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

The movie's weapons handler, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case and her prosecution will continue, state prosecutors said in a statement.

"New facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis," special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said. "We will therefore be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin."

But they added, "This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled." The dramatic turn in the 18-month-old case arrived on the same day that Baldwin and other cast members resumed filming the movie in Montana.

Baldwin lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro announced earlier on Thursday that charges were being dropped, which prosecutors later confirmed.

On Thursday, Baldwin posted a photo of himself with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, on Instagram, saying, "I owe everything I have to this woman (and to you, Luke)."

Here's the post:

Baldwin, 65, and Gutierrez-Reed, 25, were charged in January with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the Oct. 21, 2021, shooting on a film set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Hutchins died, and director Joel Souza was injured, when a Colt .45 revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a bullet.

In a statement on Thursday, Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion said, "We fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated." Baldwin was initially accused of showing a "reckless" disregard for safety in Hutchins' death. Prosecutors said video showed him with his finger on the trigger of the revolver minutes before it fired the live round.

Baldwin has said he was told the gun was "cold," an industry term meaning it did not contain ammunition with an explosive charge, and he never pulled the trigger.

Investigators have not been able to determine how live rounds made it on the set.

After an evidence viewing in the case last week, new information showed that the reproduction long Colt .45 "Peacemaker" revolver Baldwin was using had parts added to it since its manufacture by Italian gunmaker Pietta, according to the source with knowledge of the case.

"It definitely was modified, which compromises the whole argument that the gun was in fully functioning operating form and could only have fired if Baldwin pulled the trigger," the person said.

The state's prosecution has been beset by legal errors, with the most serious charge against the defendants dropped in February and two prosecutors forced to step down.

The first assistant director, Dave Halls, last month received a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon. Prosecutors had said he was responsible for set safety.

 

#alec baldwin #Rust

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's British-origin wife neither 'detained nor arrested', has a visa for 'limited period in India that is about to expire'

2
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

3
J & K

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

4
Trending

Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine being tricked

5
Nation

2002 Gujarat riots: 21 years and 6 trial judges later, 67 accused in Naroda Gam case, including Maya Kodnani, acquitted

6
Himachal

Hours after resigning as Himachal BJP president, Suresh Kashyap admitted to Delhi hospital as sugar level drops

7
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh under Prevention of Corruption Act

8
J & K

Attack on Army vehicle in J-K's Poonch: Massive search operations under way to trace terrorists

9
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian shot dead in US; police share pic of killer

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's wife not allowed to board flight to London

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Top News

'Terrorists use grenades', search operation continues in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch to hunt them down

Attack on Army vehicle in J-K's Poonch: Massive search operations under way to trace terrorists

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

Four soldiers have been identified as Havaldar Mandeep Singh...

UK PM Rishi Sunak’s Deputy Dominic Raab resigns over bullying allegations

UK PM Rishi Sunak’s Deputy Dominic Raab resigns over bullying allegations

In his resignation letter posted on Twitter, Raab, 49, revea...

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief submits resignation to Nadda

Hours after resigning as Himachal BJP president, Suresh Kashyap admitted to Delhi hospital as sugar level drops

Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post

Jalalabad AAP MLA’s father arrested for ‘extortion’

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father arrested for 'extortion'

Rs 50,000 'extortion money' recovered


Cities

View All

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

JAC asks AAP govt for open debate on state of education

Eyebrows raised over Batala AAP MLA’s ‘visit’ to Sekhwan police station

Rural health pharmacy officers protest, demand regular jobs

Commission agents upset as no wheat bag lifted so far

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

Ex-taxation officer faces disciplinary action over lapses

No more rain for now, mercury likely to go up

A first: Robot-assisted kidney transplant performed at PGI

Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, admitted to hospital

Delhi records minimum temp of 21.6 degrees Celsius, light rain likely

Sisodia ‘scam’ kingpin, charges grave: CBI to HC

Dumping at 3 landfill sites up 5 times, says L-G office

Covid surge: Wear masks, HC tells lawyers, litigants

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Upset at education policies, college unions plan protest

Jimpa hands over Rs 3L for roads, lighting

One nabbed with 75-gm heroin

HC raps judicial officer for poor knowledge of law

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

23 more test +ve for covid in Ludhiana

Expedite grain lifting to avoid glut in mandis, say officials

Fire Dept conducts awareness rally

CP distributes power inverters

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Government buses not adhering to route norms

Vendors removed from Leela Bhawan market

Schoolteacher files assault complaint against principal

Ex-Navy officer clears PPSC exam, appointed DSP