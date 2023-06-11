 Alec Baldwin steps out with cane after hip surgery : The Tribune India

Alec Baldwin steps out with cane after hip surgery

Alec was spotted in public since May 30

Alec Baldwin steps out with cane after hip surgery

Alec Baldwin had a hip replacement surgery last month. Instagram



IANS

Los Angeles, June 11

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin is out and about again after his recent hip replacement surgery. The actor, 65, was recently spotted in public for the first time since his May 30 operation, using a cane to navigate the streets of New York.

Baldwin used the grey and metal crutch on his left side and had opted for a smart-casual look for his Big Apple stroll. With a blazer held in his right hand, he paired a loose-fitting navy blue shirt and black T-shirt with matching navy pants and finished off his outfit with a pair of polished black loafers, reports People magazine.

The actor's outing came after he opened up about his "incredibly painful" recovery from the surgery in a video posted on Instagram last week. "I had my hip replaced on Tuesday of this past week," he began. "I had my left hip done in 2018, five years ago, and I had the other one done five days ago." "The pain goes away gradually, but it is incredibly painful," Baldwin shared in the Instagram Reel. "But as we keep saying in my house, 'It's the pain that's going to end the pain.' I needed this surgery done at least two years ago and walked around and limped and I did myself no favours because the compensatory damage you do to your back, your neck, your feet, and your knees is not great." As per People, in the video, the actor admitted that he had struggled with having to "limp around" for several years, but hadn't been able to schedule in the surgery and the required recovery time.

"I didn't have the time to do it work wise or schedule wise. I didn't have 4-6 weeks to limit myself that way," he continued. "Or my glucose issues affected that, so it was very tough. We would line up a date to do the surgery and I would fail my blood sugar test."

#alec baldwin

Tribune Shorts


