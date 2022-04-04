Alec Baldwin’s Match Game gets cancelled

ABC network reportedly has no current plans to bring another season of Match Game hosted by Alec Baldwin. The game show last aired in summer 2021. Match Game was not renewed in late fall as it was around the same time when the shooting accident took place on the sets of Rust.
Meanwhile, other shows cancelled by ABC were Card Sharks, Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler, Celebrity Family Feud, and The Ultimate Surfer. Match Game was hosted and executive produced by Baldwin.
