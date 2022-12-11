Aleya Ghosh on playing a character daily for 14 hours

Actress Aleya Ghosh, who plays Paro in Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani, says that for actors it is tough to get out of their characters when they leave the sets. She even ends up imbibing some of the traits of her character. She says, “Not intentionally, but it happens. You cannot get out of the character that you are living every day for 14 hours. You start behaving and even thinking like your fictional character, which is normal. And I can proudly say that now I have more traits of Paro than Aleya in me. But, balancing your life and work is important. I do it through meditation.”
Aleya also shares how people call her Paro now. She adds, “Even aunties in my building do that now. However, daily shows are hard work. Getting up early in the morning every day is a tough task. But, of course, passion keeps you motivated, it works like magic.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura
Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...
Retrospective on Amitabh Bachchan at Kolkata film festival; 183 movies from 42 countries to be screened
Bachchan's 1973 film 'Abhimaan', directed by Hrishikesh Mukh...