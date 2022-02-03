Ali Abbas Zafar launches AAZ

Ali Abbas Zafar has announced the launch of his production house AAZ films. The filmmaker took to his social media handle to share this news with his followers. He wrote, “It has been a magical journey of creating stories and by the grace of God - I thank everyone who has helped me to be where I am today.”TMS
