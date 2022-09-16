Ali Asgar, who is seen as ‘Dadi’ in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, speaks about his career and family

Why are we seeing you in Dadi’s avatar?

It is not in my control. Even I want to be seen as Ali Asgar. I would love to perform on a Rishi Kapoor song and also Mehboob’s song in the show!

How good a dancer are you?

As an actor I have a sense of dance, rhythm and music, but definitely in Jhalak I am learning the technicalities.

How do you rate yourself?

I am a very sporting person. With each passing week, I am comparing myself with my last performance. I am my own competitor.

We don’t see you much on television. Why?

This is because I feel I have been repetitive and want to do something which I have never done. As an actor I have done cult shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii for eight long years. Somehow the pressure of comedy has been too much on me. But I am sure one day a show or a film will break that image.

You have been part of the industry for more than three decades now. How do you see your journey?

When we started working everything used to happen through relationships. There were no professional auditions. I used to assist Rajiv Mehra, got through my first show 1,2,3,4 and then Chunauti happened on Doordarshan. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is my landmark show and from 2009 till date comedy has been my forte.

How much has your family supported you?

I have done my education in catering technology and wanted to go Texas as a chef. My family was never dependent on me financially, so they did not want me to go. They have always been supportive.

What does happiness mean to you?

My son is 18 and daughter 16; their happiness is happiness for me. Don’t know of their career plans yet, but I have asked them to complete their education. It is extremely important.

What is your unfulfilled dream?

I want to play roles that have grey shades. People never think of me in that manner. It will be interesting. I am ready to learn and do it. I am a passionate artiste.

For many years you have been looking the same. What’s the secret?

It has to be in my genes. I am not into work-outs, but I am a happy person, who has beautiful thoughts in his mind!