Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to launch fashion label, empower local artisans

IANS

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to launch their own homegrown fashion label that places a spotlight on local artisans.

With their label, the couple aims to breathe new life into one of the oldest forms of art deeply embedded in Indian culture. They aim at rejuvenating the community of local artisans from Lucknow.

Richa said, “We have both always strived to work at a grassroots level with whatever we do. We have always wanted to support local communities.”

“So, when the idea struck us, we wanted to do something for the artisans, especially those in Lucknow.”

#Richa Chadha