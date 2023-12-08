Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s maiden production ‘Girls will be Girls’ to premiere at Sundance Film Festival

ANI

Power couple, actor-producers Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all excited as their maiden production venture, Girls Will Be Girls, is set to premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in the highly competitive World Dramatic Feature category.

The feature has been selected from among the thousands that are submitted every year, as Sundance is among the biggest film festivals in the world.

Girls Will Be Girls is one of the exclusive 16 films chosen to participate in the competition section of the festival. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother’s unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

The cast includes multi-award winning Malayalam film actress Kani Kusruti and Jitin Gulati, alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

Producer Richa Chadha shared, “Girls Will Be Girls making it to Sundance validates our commitment to compelling storytelling. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

