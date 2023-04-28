Ali Fazal-starrer The Astronaut and His Parrot finds appreciation from Tim Cook

Tim Cook’s visit has been the talk of the town. While many dignitaries have been meeting the Apple CEO, he has been in awe of Ali Fazal starrer short sci-fi film The Astronaut and His Parrot, directed by Arati Kadav.

The film was shown to the head honcho by Arati Kadav, who was invited to deliver a special talk on the film, and he appreciated the filmmaker touting her as one of India’s best sci-fi filmmakers who shot the entire award-winning film on her iPhone.

He said on his social media handle, “The Astronaut and His Parrot is a story of hope and connection. I met Arati Kadav, who created this beautiful award winning short film using only her iPhone and Macbook Pro.” Ali reacted by saying, “It was nice to finally show the movie to Tim Cook. Since the whole movie has been shot with Apple products, getting these kinds of compliments from the Apple CEO is quite encouraging.”