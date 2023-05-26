Ali Fazal thanks Gerard Butler for 'all things notorious on and off camera' during 'Kandahar'

Chandigarh, May 26
As Ali Fazal's Hollywood film 'Kandahar' releases in US theatres today, the actor shares some fun pictures from the sets of film. Ali Fazal plays the role of Kahil win 'Kandahar', an action flick that also stars Gerard Butler.
Along with the BTS photos, Ali wrote, "Behind some greatness is always a director orchestrating it all. Kandahar hits hard today. North America. I cannot thank you both enough. "Ric for bringing me on board this journey. And Mr Gerard Butler, for all things notorious on and off camera (and much more) and to the entire crew of Kandahar on-sets and off the sets. You people are the real heroes."
Here are the photos:
View this post on Instagram
'Kandahar', directed by Ric Roman Waugh, is Ali's first action film and was shot extensively in the Al Ula region in Saudi Arabia.
The film is expected to release in India soon.
