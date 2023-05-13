Ali Fazal to join Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa for the international premiere of Fast X in Rome

Ali Fazal, known for his roles in major international films, is set to attend the international premiere of Fast X in Rome. The actor made his international debut with the Fast and the Furious’ 7th installment and has been invited to attend the premiere as part of his past involvement with the franchise, along with the lead actors of the film, Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa.
He said, “I am thrilled to be attending the international premiere of Fast X in Rome, and it is an honour to have been invited. This is where it all began for me in Hollywood, and I am grateful for the opportunities that this franchise has given me. I am excited to reunite with the cast and crew, and look forward to seeing what’s in store this time.”
Ali Fazal will soon be seen in Khufiya with Tabu, Metro in Dino with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan, and the third season of the OTT series Mirzapur.
