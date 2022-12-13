Ali Fazal's 2023 to start with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anurag Basu... can you guess the reason?

ANI
Mumbai, December 13
Actor Ali Fazal is the latest addition to Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro In Dino'. As per a source, Ali will start shooting for the film in late January 2023. 'Metro In Dino' is an anthology that has been described by Basu as the "tale of the people and for the people".
"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them," Basu said in a statement.
The new movie will also reunite Anurag with music composer Pritam. They previously worked on films such as Life in a... Metro and Ludo, among a few others.
'Metro In Dino' also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Sara Ali Khan also shared a post about it. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The film is produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.
