Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot on April 17

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has become the talk of the town. Although there has not been any confirmation from the two, reports suggest that the big day is just around the corner.

The latest buzz is that the wedding festivities will take place at Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai house between April 13 – 17. Ranbir will be shooting for Luv Ranjan’s romantic drama opposite Shraddha Kapoor till April 12. The actor will start shooting of Animal from April 22. Thus, the couple planned their wedding in the gap of these 10 days.

Functions will include sangeet, haldi, mehndi and the wedding ritual. Alia will wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebration. While the wedding will be a family affair, the couple will throw a reception party for their industry friends at the end of April. Meanwhile, Ranbir is planning a bachelor’s party at his place soon. It will be attended by his close friends.—TMS