Alia Bhatt celebrates 1-month anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor; shares adorable unseen pictures from wedding

Mumbai, May 15
On her one-month wedding anniversary with actor Ranbir Kapoor, actress Alia Bhatt shared a string of unseen pictures on social media to celebrate the occasion.
On May 14, the couple celebrated one month of their wedding. Alia took to social media to share unseen wedding pictures with hubby Ranbir.
The star couple is all smiles in the pictures captioned with balloon, dancing and cake emojis.
The pictures are from their post-wedding celebrations. The two look lovingly at each other in one picture while in another from their reception, Ranbir can be seen giving a back hug to Alia.
Alia and Ranbir first started dating during the shoot of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' in 2018. The two currently await the release of the movie, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji.
Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate wedding on April 14.
--IANS
