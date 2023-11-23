 Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude to ex Sidharth Malhotra for her 'first love', 'I'm very thankful to Sid...' : The Tribune India

Alia Bhatt shares a heartfelt message for Sidharth Malhotria and reflects on their friendship and unforgettable gift from him

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Kapoor in an old picture. Instagram/instantbollywood



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 23

Alia Bhatt recently took the Koffee With Karan stage by storm, sharing anecdotes about her journey with co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The trio, who kickstarted their careers together in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year,' witnessed an emotional revelation when Alia shared an emotional message for her ex, Sidharth.

In a candid video message, Alia painted a vivid picture of Sidharth's hidden talents, describing him as a fantastic singer and the life of the party despite his preference for a healthy lifestyle. As for Varun, she dubbed him the unintentional comedian, asserting that Sidharth's singing prowess could elevate him to a whole new level.

In the video, Alia says. “Sid (Sidharth Malhotra) is actually a really good singer. He is a very healthy person, so he doesn’t party at all, but he is the best person to get a party started, so this is the inherent Punjabi-ness in him. He just knows how to get people going, he’s really good. Also, he is really hilarious, he is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party.”

She continues, “Varun is the funniest guy in the room but he doesn’t know he is being funny. Sid is a 10, but he could be a 20 if he just sings more often and more openly,”

However, the highlight of the message was Alia's expression of gratitude to Sidharth for introducing her to 'the first love of her life' – Edward.

“I’m very thankful to Sid because he’s given me the first love of my life which is Edward. They both are just lovely. They really make feel very comfortable and very safe. And, I only have love for them. No matter where we are in life, there’ll be a certain pride in each other’s journey whenever three of us see each other,” she concludes.

Here's a clip from the show:

While Alia has embraced a new chapter with her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, Sidharth has found happiness with Kiara Advani.

The 'Darlings' actor posts pictures of her cat, Edward on her social media at regular intervals. At times, her pet accompanies her during her gym regime, morning schedules, and me-time.

Post 'Student of the Year', Alia and Sidharth also worked together in Karan Johar's 'Kapoor and Sons'.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller web series 'Indian Police Force' which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in January 2024.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Yodha' in his kitty.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in director Vasan Bala's next 'Jigra'.

