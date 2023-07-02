Alia Bhatt feels proud to see 'Tum Kya Mile' as she shot for it 4 months after baby Raha's delivery

Mumbai, July 2
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who will be soon seen sharing the screen with actor Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', has shared that she shot for the song 'Tum Kya Mile' four months after the arrival of her baby girl Raha.
In the recently released video about the making of the song, the actress shared,"When I see the final result, I feel so happy that something I can proudly say that I did four months after a baby. So, I really prepped myself up to this. I really wanted it to be outstanding (sic)."
Alia shared a new reel on the song:

Ranbir and Alia became proud parents to baby girl Raha in November, 2022 after they tied the knot in April, 2022 at Ranbir's Vastu apartment in Pali Hill area of Mumbai.
'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' marks Dharma head-honcho Karan Johar's return to direction seven years after his last outing 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' which starred Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor as the lead along with Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The trailer of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will be released on July 4 with the film landing in theatres on July 28.
