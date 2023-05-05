Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of what went into her Met Gala debut

IANS

Mumbai, May 5

Actress Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of how she dressed up for her debut appearance in the prestigious Met Gala.

Alia took to Instagram where she shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she can be seen getting ready with her Prabal Gurung dress, makeup done and also spoke about feeling a little nervous.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Before the designer said, "From Mumbai to Met," Alia joked, "Cool, can somebody like lift me up now, and place me on the carpet from here?" Sitting on the make-up chair, Alia said: "When you talk about one of the major events in the year globally, the first that comes to mind is the Met Gala." "It is very exciting, but I will definitely tell you that when I am stepping out of that sprinter van, I am going to feel like a little wobble in my knees. It is not going to be really nice because I have a very big dress, and very high shoes."

The clip also has a few snapshots of Alia posing with singer Rita Ora and Prabal.

Alia also shared pictures from her Met Gala debut on Instagram.

Here are the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Here are some more pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The 2023 Met Gala event on May 1 in New York city celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.

