Alia Bhatt graces National Award ceremony in her wedding saree

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 17

National Award winners Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Waheeda Rehman brought grace and elegance to the prestigious award ceremony in New Delhi. The event, held at Vigyan Bhawan and attended by dignitaries, celebrated their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

However, it was Alia Bhatt who stole the limelight as she accepted the Best Actress award, which she shared with Kriti Sanon. Alia graced the occasion in her wedding saree, a stunning creation by Sabyasachi. To complete her look, Alia added flowers to her hair, creating an air of timeless beauty.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The scalloped off-white saree, adorned with delicate gold embroidery, had originally been worn by the actress on her wedding day, April 14, 2022.

When Alia and Rabir got married:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Here's a still from the award ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Accompanying Alia was her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who exuded sophistication in a black ensemble. The power couple was seen departing from Mumbai earlier in the day, arriving at the ceremony together.

Kriti Sanon, who shared the Best Actress honor with Alia, also added flowers to her hair to complement her cream and gold saree. Both actresses received accolades for their remarkable performances in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "Mimi," respectively.

Waheeda Rehman, a legend in Indian cinema and recipient of the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, showcased her timeless elegance in a cream and gold saree.

The star-studded event also saw other notable National Award winners, including Best Actor Allu Arjun, RRR director SS Rajamouli, and R Madhavan, who directed the Best Feature Film winner, "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot in 2022, are proud parents to their daughter, Raha. While Alia made her Hollywood debut in "Heart of Gold," Ranbir Kapoor has an eagerly anticipated release in "Animal" on the horizon.

#Alia Bhatt #Kriti Sanon #Ranbir Kapoor