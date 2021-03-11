Alia Bhatt has something to tell about ‘Darlings’ but she pretends network isn't good in this exciting video

PTI

Mumbai, May 24

Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday announced that ‘Darlings’, her debut film as a producer, will premiere on streaming platform Netflix.

The 29-year-old actor is starring in and producing the film through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Bhatt shared the news of the film's Netflix debut on her social media handles.

"Hey, darlings. I want to tell you something big but the network is not good here. Hello..hello? #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix" the actor wrote alongside a promotional video, also featuring co-stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew.

"Darlings", a dark comedy, marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. The Mumbai-set film is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood.

It explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in the city, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Bhatt and streamer Netflix are yet to announce the official release date of the film.

In a statement, the actor said "Darlings" holds a "special place in my heart".

"It's my first film as a producer and that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over," she said.

Reen thanked Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine for taking the film across the globe with Netflix.

"I couldn't have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure," she added.

‘Darlings’ features music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics from veteran writer Gulzar.

"'Darlings' is very special to all of us... Gulzar Saab and Vishal Ji have given soul to the film with the songs. We couldn't have asked for more. I cannot wait for the audience to finally see the film," Gaurav Verma, producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment, said.

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, said the streamer always aims to entertain its subscribers with the best in class films, across genres. "With 'Darlings', we continue our long-standing partnership with Red Chillies Entertainment and are excited to be the home for Alia Bhatt's first production. Darlings, by debut director Jasmeet K Reen, is a must watch- a perfect storm of a riveting plot, fresh storytelling brought to life by powerful performances," she added.

