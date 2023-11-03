Alia Bhatt hugs Ranbir Kapoor; Kareena, Karisma, Shaheen, Navya Nanda in one frame from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 3

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebration recently sent shockwaves through the Internet, and the photos from this glittering event keep getting better with every click. The Bollywood superstar hosted a star-studded party for his industry friends, and the viral pictures from the soirée are a testament to the glamour and camaraderie that define the Indian film industry.

On a sunny Friday afternoon, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo that could easily be deemed a blockbuster. The snapshot features a constellation of stars, including Alia Bhatt, alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor, and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, strike a pose with the elegant Navya Naveli Nanda. Karisma Kapoor, in her caption, aptly captured the essence of the moment, writing, "Making memories with our friends and family," and adding hashtags #famjam and #foreverfriends, encapsulating the warmth and bonds shared by these luminaries.

Karisma Kapoor's post is just one of many that have illuminated the world of social media with glimpses from Shah Rukh Khan's spectacular birthday bash. The grand celebration also marked the birthdays of Pooja Dadlani, SRK's manager and close friend. Kareena Kapoor shared a set of photos from the event, exclaiming, "Celebrating cinema... The Badshah himself and my dear Pooja," encapsulating the magic of Bollywood and personal relationships.

Another photo showed Kareena, Karisma, and Amrita Arora all set to welcome the Badshah.

Alia Bhatt didn't hold back from sharing her stylish outfit from the event, giving fans a sneak peek into her glamorous evening. Check out her stylish pictures:

Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, added to the visual delight with more pictures, and a caption that succinctly stated, "Some color is good, more must be better."

Shah Rukh Khan, the man of the hour, has been riding high on professional success this year. He made a remarkable comeback in 2023 with "Pathaan," alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, a film that set the box office on fire. The actor also charmed audiences with "Jawan," a collaboration with Atlee, co-starring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi. Next on his cinematic horizon is "Dunki," slated for Christmas release, it promises another dose of SRK's inimitable charisma.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration not only showcased the glamour of Bollywood but also the served some cherished moments from the special evening for his fans worldwide.

