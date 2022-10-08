Alia Bhatt is happy as RRR is back in Oscar race

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt-starrer RRR was a huge success at the box-office. The SS Rajamouli directorial received positive reviews in India as well as abroad. But the film wasn’t chosen as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023. Now, according to the latest update, RRR is back in the Oscar race and Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to express her joy. The makers of RRR have applied to the Academy for Oscar consideration in the general category. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Story to share the same.

RRR has been submitted in 15 categories for the Oscars 2023 race, which include Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX, among others. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. — TMS

