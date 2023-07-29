Alia Bhatt is in awe of Ranbir Kapoor's showstopper look, surprises him at airport

ANI

Mumbai, July 29

Instagram and Twitter feeds have been flooded with pictures and videos from actor Ranbir Kapoor's ramp walk for designer Kunal Rawal's show at India Couture Week.

On Friday night, Ranbir hit the runway in fusion lungi pants that he paired with a dark blue bandh gala jacket decorated with sequin work. His ensemble caught everyone's attention as he carried them with effortless grace. To make his showstopper look more captivating, he opted for a cool hairdo and trimmed beard.

Ranbir literally made heads turn with his ramp walk last night in Delhi. Not only fans gushed over his look but his wife Alia also left in awe after seeing his pictures in Kunal Rawal's outfit.

Alia, who was not present at the gala, took to Instagram and shared her husband appreciation post.

She dropped a clip of Ranbir from the show and captioned it with an emoji, which coveys that she is bowled over by her husband's charisma.

Alia also made sure she surprised her husband by receiving him at an airport.

As soon as the event wrapped up, Ranbir flew back to Mumbai from Delhi. Although it was pretty late at night, Alia came to the airport to pick up hubby Ranbir.

The actress did not come out of the car but Mumbai-based paps managed to catch her glimpse. While making his way towards the car, Ranbir Kapoor asked a paparazzo whether Alia was waiting for him inside the car.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha. The power couple are yet to disclose the face of their little angel.

