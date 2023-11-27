Alia Bhatt is latest victim of deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol

"Concerns Rise as Deepfake Videos Continue to Exploit Public Figures, Prompting Calls for Urgent Action"

In the latest wave of deepfake incidents, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt finds herself at the center of controversy, joining a growing list of celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and Sara Tendulkar, who have fallen victim to this malicious use of artificial intelligence (AI). The alarming video, which surfaced on social media, has reignited concerns over the potential harm caused by AI manipulation.

The deepfake video featuring Alia Bhatt showcases her face seamlessly edited onto another woman's body, engaging in inappropriate gestures. This unsettling trend follows similar incidents involving prominent personalities, sparking widespread worry about the vulnerability of public figures to identity theft through manipulated content.

Rashmika Mandanna recently spoke out about her own deepfake video, emphasising the genuine fear and harm caused by the misuse of technology. Notably, she highlighted the lack of protection, especially for those who may not have the support systems that she, as an established actor, enjoys.

The growing menace has caught the attention of authorities, with Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressing the issue and affirming the government's commitment to taking strict action against those responsible. Existing laws and rules, with penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh in fine and three years of imprisonment, are being invoked to curb the circulation of deepfake content.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed concern over the misuse of AI for creating deepfake videos, emphasising the need for responsible technology use. In response, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is set to establish a platform allowing users to report IT rule violations, reinforcing the government's commitment to tackling this pressing issue.

As celebrities like Alia Bhatt face the disturbing consequences of deepfake manipulation, the call for collective action and urgent legal safeguards becomes ever more crucial to protect individuals from identity theft and uphold the integrity of digital content.

