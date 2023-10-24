Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Saira Banu extend greetings to fans on Dussehra

IANS

Mumbai, October 24

As the country celebrates the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, and Saira Banu shared their heartfelt greetings to their fans for Dussehra.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia shared greeting with a picture of Lord Rama, and said: “Wishing you all a very happy Dussehra.”

Kareena shared a graphic of Lord Rama and wrote: “Happy Dusshera”, while her elder sister and actress Karisma Kapoor said: “Happy Dusshera”, along with a picture of a diya and bow and arrow.

Anushka posted a picture which shows the image of a temple, and a bow and arrow. She wrote: “Happy Dussehra.”

Katrina shared beautiful pictures of herself in a red embroidered saree, with a matching blouse. She opted for a nude makeup, green bindi and minimal jewellery. She captioned the pictures as: “Dussehra Mubarak.”

Rashmika wrote a note, saying: “On this special day, may you find the strength to face all adversities with a brave heart. Happy Dusshera.”

Pooja dropped a picture of Lord Rama and said: “Wish you all a very happy Dusshera.”

New bride, Parineeti wrote: “Happy Dussehra everyone. Wish you all good health, success, prosperity.”

Veteran actress Saira Banu also ignited Dussehra spirit with a throwback post. With Dussehra, a festival marking the triumph of Lord Rama, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, over the demon king Ravana, Saira found a poignant way to connect with the celebration. Many films have portrayed the event, and the tradition still goes on.

One such instance was during the 1974 film ‘Resham Ki Dori'. Taking to Instagram Stories shared her heartfelt reflections on the festival's significance, intertwined with her own experiences.

She shared a special snippet from ‘Resham Ki Dori', starring her and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. She wrote: "As we celebrate Dussehra, let us reflect on the message it carries: Victory of virtue and right over vice. I wish you all a very Happy Dussehra; may you receive the best that God has to offer.”

In the clip of the vintage film, netizens can see Saira portraying Anupama, lifting the bow to the effigy of Ravana on the eve of Dussehra. This symbolises the destruction of negative energy. The scene is followed by a resounding cheer all around, as Ravana is engulfed in flames.

Actor Anupam Kher dropped a motion video of Lord Ram on his Instagram and captioned it, "Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious Dussehra! #HappyDussehra to all!"

Anil Kapoor dropped a special wish and wrote, "HAPPY DUSSEHRA. On this joyous occasion of Dussehra, may good always triumph over evil in your life."

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra."

Wishing fans and followers, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Happy Dussebra. Wishing you and your family a joyous Dussehra."

Suniel Shetty posted, "May the light of victory shine again, and bring you an abundance of joy, prosperity, and the strength to overcome life's challenges. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra."

Allu Arjun uploaded a picture from the shooting set and wished his fans "Happy Dussehra to each and every one of you."

Rakul Preet Singh shared a post and wrote, "Wishing you a Happy Dussehra filled with the victory of good over evil and the blessings of joy and prosperity."

Neetu Singh wrote, "May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness. Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi!"

Dussehra is that time of the year when the well-known Ramleela is held, massive fairs are organised and people gather in large numbers to see Raavan effigies burst into flames.

Dusshera falls on the tenth day of Sharada Navratri, however, despite the fact that celebrations and cultural practices vary according to the location in India's culturally rich country, the festival's fabric that binds everyone together remains.

Agencies

