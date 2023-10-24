 Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Saira Banu extend greetings to fans on Dussehra : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Saira Banu extend greetings to fans on Dussehra

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Saira Banu extend greetings to fans on Dussehra

Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Pooja Hegde also wish Dussehra to their fans

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Saira Banu extend greetings to fans on Dussehra

Alia Bhatt shares a picture of Lord Rama as she wishes happy Dussehra to fans. Instagram/ aliaabhatt



IANS

Mumbai, October 24

As the country celebrates the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, and Saira Banu shared their heartfelt greetings to their fans for Dussehra.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia shared greeting with a picture of Lord Rama, and said: “Wishing you all a very happy Dussehra.”

Kareena shared a graphic of Lord Rama and wrote: “Happy Dusshera”, while her elder sister and actress Karisma Kapoor said: “Happy Dusshera”, along with a picture of a diya and bow and arrow.

Anushka posted a picture which shows the image of a temple, and a bow and arrow. She wrote: “Happy Dussehra.”

Katrina shared beautiful pictures of herself in a red embroidered saree, with a matching blouse. She opted for a nude makeup, green bindi and minimal jewellery. She captioned the pictures as: “Dussehra Mubarak.”

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Rashmika wrote a note, saying: “On this special day, may you find the strength to face all adversities with a brave heart. Happy Dusshera.”

Pooja dropped a picture of Lord Rama and said: “Wish you all a very happy Dusshera.”

New bride, Parineeti wrote: “Happy Dussehra everyone. Wish you all good health, success, prosperity.”

Veteran actress Saira Banu also ignited Dussehra spirit with a throwback post. With Dussehra, a festival marking the triumph of Lord Rama, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, over the demon king Ravana, Saira found a poignant way to connect with the celebration. Many films have portrayed the event, and the tradition still goes on.

One such instance was during the 1974 film ‘Resham Ki Dori'. Taking to Instagram Stories shared her heartfelt reflections on the festival's significance, intertwined with her own experiences.

She shared a special snippet from ‘Resham Ki Dori', starring her and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. She wrote: "As we celebrate Dussehra, let us reflect on the message it carries: Victory of virtue and right over vice. I wish you all a very Happy Dussehra; may you receive the best that God has to offer.”

In the clip of the vintage film, netizens can see Saira portraying Anupama, lifting the bow to the effigy of Ravana on the eve of Dussehra. This symbolises the destruction of negative energy. The scene is followed by a resounding cheer all around, as Ravana is engulfed in flames.

Actor Anupam Kher dropped a motion video of Lord Ram on his Instagram and captioned it, "Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious Dussehra! #HappyDussehra to all!" 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anil Kapoor dropped a special wish and wrote, "HAPPY DUSSEHRA. On this joyous occasion of Dussehra, may good always triumph over evil in your life."

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra." 

Wishing fans and followers, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Happy Dussebra. Wishing you and your family a joyous Dussehra." 

Suniel Shetty posted, "May the light of victory shine again, and bring you an abundance of joy, prosperity, and the strength to overcome life's challenges. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra." 

Allu Arjun uploaded a picture from the shooting set and wished his fans "Happy Dussehra to each and every one of you." 

Rakul Preet Singh shared a post and wrote, "Wishing you a Happy Dussehra filled with the victory of good over evil and the blessings of joy and prosperity." 

Neetu Singh wrote, "May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness. Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi!"

Look at the other celebs post here:

Dussehra is that time of the year when the well-known Ramleela is held, massive fairs are organised and people gather in large numbers to see Raavan effigies burst into flames.

Dusshera falls on the tenth day of Sharada Navratri, however, despite the fact that celebrations and cultural practices vary according to the location in India's culturally rich country, the festival's fabric that binds everyone together remains.

Agencies

#Alia Bhatt #Anupam Kher #Anushka Sharma #Bollywood #Dussehra #Instagram #Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Katrina Kaif #Mumbai #Parineeti Chopra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Punjab

The Tribune IMPACT: Paddy from other states found during raids in Punjab grain markets, four mills sealed

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

5
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

6
Punjab

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

7
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

8
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

9
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

10
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth ~6.92 crore

Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Nearly 60% paddy harvested, 5.59 lakh MT reached markets

Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Delhi's air quality poor for fifth day in row, to worsen in days ahead

Mc elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Are municipal corporation polls in Phagwara under a cloud?

Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

100 apply for Congress tickets

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

589 farm fires seen in day in Punjab, PPCB claims 50% decline

Punjab opposes Centre’s directive on blending of imported coal

Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav