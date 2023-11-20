 Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor shower ‘love, respect' on team India after World Cup, say ‘our hearts are Won' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
Team India was defeated by Australia at the World Cup 2023 match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor on Koffee With Karan show. Instagram/ karanjohar



IANS

Mumbai, November 20

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming appreciation message for the Indian team, after they lost the World Cup final match against Australia, and showered their love and respect for the 'men in blue'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia shared a picture of team India and wrote: “Our hearts are forever WON! Well played team India. We hold our heads up high.”

Kareena too shared a photo of Indian team on Instagram Stories and said: “Only LOVE and RESPECT Team INDIA tuff battle but well played @indiancricketteam.”

The team India was defeated by Australia at the World Cup 2023 match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India batted first and were bowled out for 240.

Meanwhile, on the work front Alia has ‘Jigra' in her kitty. Kareena next has ‘The Buckingham Murders', and ‘The Crew' in the pipeline.

