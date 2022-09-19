Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Guru Randhawa, celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

ANI
New Delhi, September 19
On the occasion of bollywood actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's 29th birthday, many big bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and sent warm birthday wishes to the 'Guilty' actor.
Taking to Instagram, actor Alia Bhatt shared a picture with Akansha which she captioned, "happy bday sissie."
The 'Laxmii' actor Kiara Advani shared a picture on her story captioning it, "Happy Birthday Kanch," followed by a heart emoticon.
Athiya Shetty shared a mirror selfie picture and wrote, " Happy birthday, sunshine hope you have a crisssssssssssssp day, love you more than kelu loves Oberpollinger."
Actor Huma Qureshi shared a picture of Akansha on her Instagram story and wrote, " HBD cutie."
The 'War' actor Vaani Kapoor shared a video and wrote, " My Kanchu's day!!!!"
Amrita Arora shared a hot picture with the 'Ray' actor and wrote, " Happy Birthday Cutie."
Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa shared a fun video with the birthday girl and wrote, " Happy birthday. Party once u back."
Actor Kubra Sait wrote, "Khoobsoorat Ladki. Happy birthday."
Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture and wrote, " Happy birthday keep shining."
Meanwhile on the work front, Akansha made her film debut with Dharma Productions film 'Guilty' alongside Kiara Advani. Helmed by Ruchi Narain, the film was streamed on OTT platform Netflix.
Apart from that she was also seen in a Netflix web series 'Ray' alongside Anil Kapoor's son Harshwardhan Kapoor.
She will be next seen in an upcoming thriller film 'Monica, O My Darling' opposite Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Netflix.
#Akansha Ranjan Kapoor #alia bhatt #janhvi kapoor #kiara advani
