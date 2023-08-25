Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon share National Film award for 'Best Actress'

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have won the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Tollywood star Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor honour for Pushpa: The Rise. As many as 280 films across 28 languages were in competition for various awards. The event was held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.
Released in 2022, Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is a Telugu action drama film directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.
Comedy-drama Mimi is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is a remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy and stars Kriti, who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. Shoojit Sircar's directorial Sardar Udham won the best feature film award in Hindi.
