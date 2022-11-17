Alia Bhatt 'loves' Kareena Kapoor's 'looks' from her 'Dover Diaries' as latter shares series of candids on Instagram

ANI

Mumbai, November 17

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday shared a string of pictures from the sets of her upcoming film with director Hansal Mehta.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a post which she captioned, "Dover Diaries United Kingdom 2022 Always a mood on set."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In the pictures, Kareena could be seen smiling and making funny faces on the sets along with her other co-actors and the director.

Soon after she shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Actor Alia Bhatt commented, "Loving these looks." Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Looking fab."

"You will rock this movie! Superb," a fan wrote.

Kareena began the shooting of the film in October this year in London.

Reportedly, the film marks her debut as a producer. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta wished Kareena the best of journey as a producer as she said, "Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

#alia bhatt #England #Instagram #kareena kapoor khan #Mumbai