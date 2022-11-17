Alia Bhatt 'loves' Kareena Kapoor's 'looks' from her 'Dover Diaries' as latter shares series of candids on Instagram

ANI
Mumbai, November 17
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday shared a string of pictures from the sets of her upcoming film with director Hansal Mehta.
Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a post which she captioned, "Dover Diaries United Kingdom 2022 Always a mood on set."
View this post on Instagram
In the pictures, Kareena could be seen smiling and making funny faces on the sets along with her other co-actors and the director.
Soon after she shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.
Actor Alia Bhatt commented, "Loving these looks." Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Looking fab."
"You will rock this movie! Superb," a fan wrote.
Kareena began the shooting of the film in October this year in London.
Reportedly, the film marks her debut as a producer. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.
Ekta wished Kareena the best of journey as a producer as she said, "Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!"
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.
#alia bhatt #England #Instagram #kareena kapoor khan #Mumbai
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27
The cover text is being debated and reworked as ministers an...
Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?
Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...
Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...
2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying 3 hand grenades
Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized
Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai
The seized drugs include 19 kg of ganja, 1.15 kg of hydropon...