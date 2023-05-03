 Alia Bhatt makes Met Gala debut in floor-sweeping Made in India white gown : The Tribune India

Alia Bhatt makes Met Gala debut in floor-sweeping Made in India white gown

Alia Bhatt in Prabal Gurung’s creation



ANI

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her debut at MET Gala 2023 in a white gown made with 100,000 pearls by Prabal Gurung. She said that she wanted to wear something that is Made in India.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from the gala. Met Gala 2023 took place on May 1 in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’.

It’s black and white for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka, Nick twin in monochrome

Priyanka Chopra, who is receiving good response to her streaming show Citadel, and known for putting her best fashion foot forward for Met Gala, didn’t disappoint her fans. The actress was seen on the Met gala red carpet along with her husband Nick Jonas. She wore a sexy black gown with thigh-high slit from ace designer Valentino. She sported a diamond necklace worth Rs 204 crore. Interestingly, Priyanka’s entry in the bold gown received the loudest cheers.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha creates a buzz

Socialite-fashionista Natasha Poonawalla sported a structured gown with mirror-work finishing for this year’s Met Gala. She opted for a sleek ponytail that she adorned with silver accessories.

Bare dare

Supermodel Kendall Jenner opted for a daring look as she bared her derriere while attending the biggest fashion event of the year in New York City.

The 27-year-old beauty graced the red carpet at the Met museum in a black sequined bodysuit with floor-length sleeves and sparkly silver collar from Marc Jacobs. Kendall completed her sparkly look with black platform boots as she wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Lil Nas X opts for silver body paint and sparkly rhinestones

Rapper Lil Nas X brought sultry fashion to this year’s Met Gala. The Grammy-winning musician wore nothing but a metallic thong and platform booties. The Industry Baby hitmaker was covered in silver body paint and sparkly rhinestones all over his body and face. Over his thong, the Old Town Road rapper donned a belt made out of pearls.

Cara Delevingne’s tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Cara Delevingne gave one of the best tributes to legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala 2023.

As this year’s theme honors the late designer, it was an emotional night for Delevingne, who was Lagerfeld’s close friend and muse. “I cried on the way here a little bit,” the 30-year-old said.

To honor Lagerfeld, the star rocked a reimagined white button-up shirt — a known favourite of the designer — complete with dramatic sleeves and plunging neckline. Delevingne paired the shirt-dress with thigh-high black leather leg warmers, black strappy sandals, and matching fingerless black leather gloves, another Lagerfeld signature.

Exes Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson reunite

Met Gala 2023 proved to be a reunion platform for exes Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Several pictures have surfaced online in which Kim and Pete are seen engaged in a discussion. Rapper Usher was also spotted.

Rihanna

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make heads turn

The queen of the Met Gala has arrived with her partner finally. Keeping the fashion world waiting, the Diamonds singer Rihanna came fashionably late after 10 pm but did not fail expectations as she wowed with her stunning maternity wear.

Rihanna wore a long skirt and an enormous floral hood, all in white, with sunglasses and gloves from Valentino’s collection. Rocky wore a plaid skirt and sparkly jeans teaming it up with multiple Gucci belts. The rapper paid tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld with his white button-down shirt, black tie and blazer.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams announces pregnancy

Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting baby number two on Monday, telling reporters at the star-studded Met Gala in New York that there were “three of us” on the red carpet, where she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian. The 23-times major winner announced last year that she was “evolving away from tennis,” writing in a Vogue magazine article that she wanted to grow her family after welcoming daughter Olympia in 2017. & IANS

