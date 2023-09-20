Alia Bhatt pens sweet birthday wish for father Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai, September 20
Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday penned down a sweet birthday wish for her father Mahesh Bhatt.
Taking to Instagram, the “Raazi” actor shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, “to the moon and back.. love you papa.. happy birthday my wise man”.
Alia shared a picture from her childhood days in which she could be seen playing on her father’s lap.
In another picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen hugging each other under moonlight.
Soon after the “Brahmastra” actor shared the post, her fans and friends swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.
Alia has worked with his father in the film “Sadak 2” which premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
The film also starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.
She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial film “Jee Le Zaraa” which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha passes women’s reservation Bill with near unanimity
The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in L...
Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada
Govt asks all Indians, including student, living in Canada t...
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh
Special Judge also acquits two other accused—Ved Prakash Pi...
Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada
At 7.71 lakh, Sikhs comprise 2.1% of Canada’s population and...
‘Secular’, ‘socialist’ missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Congress leader Adhir
Several opposition MPs, including those from the Left and ot...