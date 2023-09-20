Alia Bhatt pens sweet birthday wish for father Mahesh Bhatt

ANI

Mumbai, September 20

Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday penned down a sweet birthday wish for her father Mahesh Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, the “Raazi” actor shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, “to the moon and back.. love you papa.. happy birthday my wise man”.

Alia shared a picture from her childhood days in which she could be seen playing on her father’s lap.

In another picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen hugging each other under moonlight.

Soon after the “Brahmastra” actor shared the post, her fans and friends swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Alia has worked with his father in the film “Sadak 2” which premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The film also starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial film “Jee Le Zaraa” which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

#Alia Bhatt #Instagram #Mumbai