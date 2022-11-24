Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter ‘Raha’, new mommy explains what it means

Chandigarh, November 24
Celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who became parents to a baby girl on November 6, have now shared the name of their child, which has been given by ‘dadi’ Neetu Kapoor, with their fans. Taking to Instagram, Alia announced that they have christened their daughter Raha. Alongside, the actress explained the ‘many beautiful meanings’ of the name.
She wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise andt wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…
Raha, in its purest form means divine path
in Swahili she is Joy,
In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan,
In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief,
in Arabic peace,
it also means happiness, freedom & bliss.
And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!
Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
As soon as Alia shared the post, her fans, followers and industry colleagues took to the comment section to shower love on the family. 'Bua' Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Raha Kapoor can I hold you can’t wait." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a couple of emojis.
Alia and Ranbir were blessed with a baby girl on November 6. As soon as Alia was taken to the Reliance hospital, there were videos of Ranbir Kapoor and later of Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, who were spotted at the hospital. It is said that the grannies joined Ranbir when Alia went in labour. Alia reportedly underwent a C-section. As soon as the baby arrived, the Kapoor and Bhatt clan shared their joy on social media. Alia took to her Instagram account to confirm the news and said they were super excited and happy.
View this post on Instagram
Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year and announced their pregnancy shortly.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh. She recently made her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone'. She also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.
Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna. There's also an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.
