Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted leaving Mumbai airport ahead of National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi

ANI

Mumbai, October 17

Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted at an airport in Mumbai on Tuesday with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor as they arrived to embark on a flight to Delhi to attend the 69th National Film Awards later in the day.

Alia will be receiving her National Film Award for Best Actor for her performance in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The 69th National Film Awards felicitation ceremony are slated to take place today at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

At the airport Alia was seen in a white salwar suit and she had tied her hair in a bun while Ranbir was snapped wearing a black hoodie.

Alia has jointly won the Best Actor award with Kriti Sanon, who has won in the same category for her performance in the film 'Mimi'.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Alia's stellar performance in the film helped her bag the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023 and Filmfare Awards 2023. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also bagged the National Award for Best Editing for the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Kriti Sanon who arrived in Delhi on Monday for the National Film Awards felicitation ceremony was spotted by shutterbugs at Delhi Airport. She was seen sporting a red hoodie, and blue straight-fit jeans, keeping the look uber cool and casual.

Actor Allu Arjun has also reached Delhi for the ceremony. He became the first Telugu star to bag the Best Actor award in the history of National Film Awards. He will be awarded for his performance in 'Pushpa'.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Film Award on the winners at the Vigyan Bhawan.

#Alia Bhatt #Mumbai #Ranbir Kapoor