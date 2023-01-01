Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome 2023 with 'fullest heart, comfiest pyjamas, yummiest Chinese and loveliest people including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan

Mumbai, January 1
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated their first New Year as a married couple on Sunday. On the occasion, Alia shared pictures from the pyjama party, hosted by her and Ranbir at their residence in Bandra area of Mumbai.
The party was attended by Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan with his wife Alisha Vaid, and Rohit Dhawan with his wife Jaanvi Desai. Alia shared a set of three pictures on her Instagram handle.
She wrote in the caption: "Happy new new ... with my loveliest ones." In the images, Alia can be seen in a grey pyjama set while Ranbir is in a black pyjama set. Alia also shared two solo pictures of herself in which she is sitting in a balcony wearing a 2023 headband.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
2022 had been a special year for Ranbir and Alia. Alia tasted success on the professional front with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Brahmastra', Ranbir swung back to the top with 'Brahmastra' after the initial hiccup of his summer release 'Shamshera'.
Alia and Ranbir got married in 2022 at their Vastu residence in Mumbai and also welcomed their baby girl Raha in November.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...