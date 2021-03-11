Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s one-month wedding anniversary is about hugs, kisses and more love; pics inside

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 14

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Saturday completed one month as husband and wife. To mark the occasion, Alia Bhatt shared some loved-up photos with her husband. The actress celebrates the day with her fans and Instafam with these new pictures where the two are all smiles in each other’s arms.

Colour-coordinated in red and white, the newly wedded couple in an embrace look so in love, which makes for the first picture. In the second shot, Alia and Ranbir are dressed in western attire, ready to take on the dance floor. This and the next photo is from their post-wedding bash that saw some of the big names from the industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, music producer Pritam, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, among others. While Alia opted for a silver sequinned mini-dress, Ranbir looked dapper in a black classic three-piece suit.

Check out the photos:

Alia and Ranbir became man and wife on April 14 in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. Alia Bhatt was clad in an ivory and gold saree with intricate detailing of butterfly and floral motifs by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Ranbir complemented his beautiful bride in a matching colour embroidered silk sherwani that had Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons. The two looked straight from a dream. As Alia shared the first photos from their big day, she penned a heartfelt note, which reads, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Meanwhile, work wise, the two will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited Brahmastra, which will hit the silver screen on September 9. It will be their first movie together after their marriage.

