Alia Bhatt receives wishes on her baby girl’s arrival from ‘Heart of Stone’ co-actor Gal Gadot

ANI

New Delhi, November 7

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot dropped a congratulatory wish for her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Alia Bhatt, who was blessed with a baby girl on Sunday.

Alia had announced the birth of her first child via an Instagram post.

Gal Gadot took to the comment section and wrote, "Congratulations," accompanied by emojis.

Alia will be making her Hollywood debut while sharing screen with Gal Gadot andJamie Dornan in the upcoming action thriller 'Heart of Stone'.

Helmed by Tom Harper, the film is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'.

The movie is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

Soon after Alia shared the news of her baby girl’s arrival on social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

